Three local journalists are suing the St. Paul Police Department for injuring them in the wake of a federal law enforcement detainment one year ago, an event that the city's civilian review commission is still reviewing one year later.

On Nov. 25, 2025, Police Chief Axel Henry said that officers were called to assist with crowd control after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents reported protesters were starting "to arm themselves with rocks and sticks."

Hundreds of people had filled the street near the intersection of Rose and Payne avenues as ICE took several hours to detain a man inside a residence. It was after ICE cleared the scene that local officers and protesters clashed.

WCCO captured officers using chemical sprays, gas and pepper balls on people as they tried leaving the scene. At least one protester shattered the window of a police vehicle.

According to a lawsuit filed this month, which demands a jury trial, at least 12 officers failed to adhere to SPPD's own guidelines on crowd control measures and less-lethal weaponry as they hurt three journalists.

The plaintiffs — MPR's Kerem Yucel, photojournalist Timothy Evans and The Sahan Journal's Aaron Nesheim — argue they were "clearly recognizable as journalists" and that they were "injured and traumatized by SPPD's unconstitutional conduct."

Police officers are seen firing less-lethal weapons at protesters following an ICE arrest on Nov. 25, 2025, in St. Paul, Minnesota. WCCO

The lawsuit includes photos that appear to show officers firing chemical spray at Yucel at close range. He states that he was struck multiple times directly by pepper balls, which left him struggling to breath with welts on his body.

Yucel was so soaked with chemical irritants that initially staff at Regions Hospital couldn't admit him to the main hospital, given the irritants were "unsafe for staff and other patients."

A police spokesperson declined to comment. St. Paul City Councilmember HwaJeong Kim said she was there to see Yucel get hit.

"He was shot, I saw the welts on his neck and his chest. They shot indiscriminately through the crowd," Kim said.

Kim said she was hit with chemical irritants as well as a rubber bullet, which she kept as a reminder of what happened. She said she's waiting to see if officers will face any possible repercussions.

The day of the clash, Henry committed to a thorough review of hundreds of hours of body camera footage. The police department's internal review is finished; the Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission (PCIARC) is still investigating. The commission only has the power to make a recommendation once their review has concluded, and there's no clear timeline for when that will happen.

PCIARC Coordinator Sierra Cumberland said that they could not provide details about the review. A spokesperson for SPPD said that the department is confident that the PCIARC is working diligently to review the SPPD report.

"When you deploy that amount of chemical agents at that scale and with that much aggression, I would hope that some consequence would be present," Kim said.