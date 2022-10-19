Jen Schultz (DFL): 2022 Election Guide

Welcome to WCCO.com's 2022 Election Guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Congress this fall, as well as all statewide contests. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of political questions.

Above is the video 8th Congressional District candidate Jen Schultz provided. Below are his answers to the questionnaire.

This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Do you oppose or support abortion rights?

I am pro-choice. I support reproductive rights, including protecting access to safe and legal abortion and contraception access. Healthcare decisions should be determined by a patient and their doctor, not politicians.

Do you believe there should term limits be set for members of U.S. Congress? For Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court?

Term length for U.S. Supreme Court Justices have been interpreted in U.S. Constitution as a lifetime term. The constitution would need to be amended for term limits to be adjusted. We should have a national conversation about term limits.

In the wake of alleged fraud related to COVID relief funds, what needs to be done to continue investigating fraud of this kind and magnitude, and uncover just how much of it occurred?

We need to fund the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to investigate fraud.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected President of the United States?

Yes.

Do you support Biden for Democratic nominee in 2024? Do you support Trump If he seeks the Republican nomination in 2024?

I'm focused on my campaign and I'm willing to work with whomever is elected in 2024.

What is responsible for inflation and what steps do you advocate to stabilize and lower soaring prices?

We need to investigate market consolidation and market concentration which impacts the ability to charge high prices.

Should politicians be allowed to trade stocks?

Politicians should not be allowed to trade stocks while holding elected office.

What is the government's responsibility when it comes to climate change?

Climate change is affecting communities all over the district and the government has a responsibility to take action. We must invest in renewable and reliable energy sources to ensure we reduce our carbon footprint and protect our planet for future generations.

Do you agree with President Biden's plan to forgive $10,000 of student debt for most Americans who have outstanding student loans?

Yes, but we need to address the underlying cause of high tuition.

Do you believe there should be laws enacted to put limits or ban automatic weapons sales in the U.S.?



I believe in common sense gun legislation like background checks, red flag laws, and keeping guns out of the hands of the dangerously mentally ill.