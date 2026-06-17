Rogers High School graduate Jayden Kurtz one of Minnesota's top NHL prospects

It may have been a bumpy start when Jayden Kurtz first stepped on the ice.

"I was probably three years old with my dad. We went to the Andover community center," said Kurtz. "I was pushing that little red chair around. I hated it the first time. I was crying and all that stuff. But the next time I went, I really loved it and fell in love with it ever since."

Fast forward 15 years and Kurtz is coming off a week spent at the NHL draft combine. The Rogers High School graduate is one of Minnesota's best players and ranked 61st among North American non-goaltender prospects.

"I was a pretty lanky kid growing up," said Kurtz. "So, putting on weight and adding muscle really helped me. My sophomore year, I was probably 165 going into it and now I'm 195. So, adding that weight and getting more confidence with the puck and all that. My whole high school career, I got more confident as the years went on."

The 6'3" defenseman was a Mr. Hockey finalist this season. He'll play next year for Chicago in the USHL and then collegiately at the University of Wisconsin. But first, next weekend. The draft is a moment to cherish.

"I'm trying to just go into it level-headed," he said. "I'm gonna have some family and friends watching with me. So not going in expecting to be somewhere, just going with the flow. Wherever I get drafted, it will hopefully be awesome. Going to any team is really cool, so that will be really special when that moment happens. Just proud of myself. I think I worked really hard my whole life. I don't think anything was given to me. So, knowing that I earned this opportunity is really cool."