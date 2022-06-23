Watch CBS News
Watch an encore JasonCam live stream, for old time's sake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- We're taking the JasonCam out of the proverbial moth balls for one last time, in honor of Jason DeRusha's last day anchoring WCCO This Morning.

Jason used to let viewers rubberneck his newsroom desk day in and day out back in the late aughts. We decided it would be a fitting send-off.

Enjoy!

(Want to leave comments? We're also streaming on YouTube all morning!)

