Western Wisconsin man sentenced to life in prison in wife's shooting death

A western Wisconsin man who was accused of killing his wife after she was found dead in their basement in 2024 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.

Jared Ler'che was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in his wife, Margaret Ler'che's, death. He pleaded no contest in July, meaning he did not admit guilt but accepted the conviction and penalty.

Officers found Margaret Ler'che after her father requested a welfare check for her after he spent the afternoon helping her pack her belongings at her Osceola, Wisconsin, home. According to documents, her father told officers that Margaret Ler'che and her two children had been living with Jared Ler'che in Iowa for the last three months. The couple was having marital issues, he said.

Roughly 10 minutes after Margaret Ler'che's father contacted authorities, St. Paul dispatch called Polk County, Wisconsin, law enforcement, saying that Jared Ler'che had contacted a crisis line. He said he was driving around with his two children and having thoughts of suicide, the criminal complaint said.

Officers went to the Ler'che home and found Margaret Ler'che dead in the basement, under a blanket. There was a .22 rifle on the ground next to her and she had been shot in the back of the head, according to documents.

Ler'che will be eligible for parole after 33 years.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.