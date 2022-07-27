1 shot in downtown Janesville; 2 suspects in custody

JANESVILLE, Minn. – Two people are in custody in connection to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a southern Minnesota town.

The Waseca County Sheriff's Office says it happened in downtown Janesville at about 3:17 p.m.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. Their condition has not been released.

The suspects were found in rural Waseca County. The sheriff's office says investigators don't believe "there is any further threat to the public."

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 507-835-0500.