Watch CBS News
Crime

1 shot in downtown Janesville; 2 suspects in custody

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 26, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 26, 2022 01:21

JANESVILLE, Minn. – Two people are in custody in connection to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a southern Minnesota town.

The Waseca County Sheriff's Office says it happened in downtown Janesville at about 3:17 p.m.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. Their condition has not been released.  

janesville-shooting.jpg
CBS

The suspects were found in rural Waseca County. The sheriff's office says investigators don't believe "there is any further threat to the public."

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 507-835-0500.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 8:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.