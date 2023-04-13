Jamie Foxx recovering from a "medical complication," daughter says

The daughter of actor Jamie Foxx said Wednesday that her father is recovering from a "medical complication."

The 55-year-old "experienced a medical complication" on Tuesday, according to a statement posted to Instagram by his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote.

No details were provided on the nature of the medical incident, or where Foxx was when it occurred.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," Corinne Foxx said.

The prolific actor is known for his roles in films including "Collateral," "Django Unchained," "Dreamgirls" and "Ray," for which he won an Oscar.