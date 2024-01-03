Man arrested for shooting that injured 11-year-old girl minutes into new year

MINNEAPOLIS — A little girl is recovering from surgery Wednesday night after a bullet flew into her home and hit her in the face.

Laneria Wilson, 11, was shot just minutes into the new year while she was inside her bedroom in north Minneapolis.

Shenedra Ross, Wilson's mother, spoke to WCCO on New Year's Day.

"I'm a little bit nervous about [Wednesday's] surgery, but I'm excited because it's a bullet in there," she said. "I don't want them to leave that bullet in my baby's face."

Police said Wednesday that with the help of the community, they arrested the man who shot Wilson.

"This child was injured because of absolutely reckless, celebratory behavior," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "Drinking and shooting an AR-15 rifle into the air."

The man hasn't been charged, so WCCO is not naming him, but court records show he was convicted last year of a felony assault.

Instead of going to prison though, court documents say he had "proven himself to be amenable to probation."

Two other felony charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, were also dropped as part of sentencing.

"This was done by a person who's a convicted felon, who should not even have a weapon in the first place," O'Hara said.

O'Hara says everyone should be outraged by this shooting of a child.

"It's a terrifying experience, even though she does live," he said. "Children should be safe in their home, let alone their bedrooms."

Ross says she's happy an arrest was made, and that it's the first step toward justice.

Isanti County prosecuted the suspect's previous case.

The county attorney there, Jeff Edblad, told WCCO his office recommended prison time, but the Anoka County judge sentenced the man to probation.

"Had the presumptive prison sentence of 39 months been imposed the Defendant would have still been in prison this week," Edblad said.