Spiyee brothers making their mark on Minnesota State football

So many interceptions, it's hard to pick a favorite. Minnesota State's Jamal Spiyee has four picks this season, two returned for touchdowns.

"The most fun one was the one against Sioux Falls that I had this year, that I scored," he said. "That one was the most fun because of how tight the game was at the time. And I also had to outrun a few guys. So, it was fun getting to do that."

Jamal Spiyee's younger brother Emanuel Spiyee has a front row seat.

"Most of the time when it happens I'm on the other side of the field so I just stand there and watch. I'm not gonna lie," laughed Emanuel Spiyee. "But it's fun. I've seen him do a lot of special things on the field."

Emanuel Spiyee is a cornerback and has his fair share of highlights with two interceptions this year. Jamal Spiyee is a safety and three years older.

"He's been a great role model to me as a kid, looking up to someone who was also playing the sport that I played," said Emanuel Spiyee. "That just happened to be my brother and by in the same room as me. It was always great."

What does mom think about her two sons playing on the same college football team?

"She loves it," said Jamal Spiyee. "She was the one who actually convinced him to come here because I was trying to get him here, obviously, but he wasn't too heavy on it and I had to tell my mom 'I think he's blowing it here,' so she got in his head about it."

The Mavericks boast a stout defense, adept at turning the ball over. They have 15 interceptions through ten games. Their opponents know.

"The offenses have been very careful in not forcing the ball in not forcing the ball in the Spiyee brothers way," said Minnesota State head coach Todd Hoffner. "They don't wanna throw it up for grabs. They're very calculated. They're doing a very good job trying to minimize their potential."

The brothers never played on the same team in high school. They're in year two together in Mankato.

"I'd say we have different play styles," said Emanuel Spiyee. "He's more quick and twitchy. I feel like I bring a little more pop to the game and I'm a little more physical."

Brotherly love, mixed with familial competition.

"I have four (interceptions)," said Jama Spiyeel. "I remember when I had three, he had one, he got his second one, I'm like 'wow, he's right behind me. I gotta go and get another one.'"