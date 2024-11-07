Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence "unlikely" to play Sunday against Vikings, report says

Can Vikings keep winning streak going this weekend against the Jaguars?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is "unlikely" to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport posted on X that Lawrence is currently getting treatment for his left shoulder. He was limited in practice Wednesday, with Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson "noncommittal" about his status.

According to ESPN, Lawrence currently is ninth in yards passing with just over 2,000 yards thrown and is tied for 10th in total touchdowns.

If Lawrence does not play on Sunday, former 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones would most likely get the start. Jones played high school football at The Bolles School, just over nine miles from EverBank Stadium where the Jaguars play. The Alabama product has only played briefly in two games this season against the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears, where he threw for 28 total yards.

Last time the Vikings played Mac Jones was a Thanksgiving game in 2022 when he started for the New England Patriots. Jones threw 28/39 passing for 382 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Vikings would end up winning the game 33-26 at US Bank Stadium.

The Vikings (6-2) will play against the Jaguars (2-7) on Sunday in Jacksonville. Kickoff is at noon.