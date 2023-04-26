Watch CBS News
Politics

Transgender Montana lawmaker Zooey Zephyr censured for remainder of 2023 session

By Jordan Freiman

/ CBS News

The Republican-controlled Montana House voted Wednesday to censure Democratic state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the state's first transgender lawmaker. 

Zephyr is barred from participating on the House floor for the remainder of the 2023 session, but will be allowed to vote remotely.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 4:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.