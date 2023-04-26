Transgender Montana lawmaker Zooey Zephyr censured for remainder of 2023 session
The Republican-controlled Montana House voted Wednesday to censure Democratic state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the state's first transgender lawmaker.
Zephyr is barred from participating on the House floor for the remainder of the 2023 session, but will be allowed to vote remotely.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
