It's a family affair for these 3M Open volunteers

BLAINE, Minn. – The PGA pros tee off Thursday at the 3M Open in Blaine.

The tournament operates as smoothly as it does thanks to thousands of "driven" volunteers. And one family, in particular, has helped for decades.

Volunteering at the 3M Open is centered around making connections. For the last 15 years, sister-in-laws Michelle Morris and Angie Mulvaney have shuttled golfers and fans around the TPC Twin Cities tournament grounds.

The matriarch of the family, Maureen Morris, has been volunteering with the tournament since it started back in 1992.

"There's about five of us I think left that have been here for the 31 years," Maureen said.

She rallied Michelle and Angie to join her. And now, it's something they take vacation days from their job to do.

"I'm a hairdresser and so I work for myself, so I do give up a week and like to spend out here with my family," Michelle said.

They've made lifelong memories and friends.

"Some of these people we don't talk to all year and then it's like you come back and pick up like right where you left off," Angie said.

And when you've been doing this as long as these ladies, you know exactly how to prepare. While the shifts can be long or challenging, it's so rewarding.

"When people thank us, you know, and they do, and the players thank us for volunteering, it's just a really good feeling," Maureen said.

If being a 3M Open volunteer looks appealing to you, you can sign up for next year's tournament as early as January. You have to work a minimum of three shifts, but one of the perks is you get free access to the tournament when you're not working.

