Iowa State suspends women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly one game for "inappropriate contact"

Iowa State suspended women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly for one game Sunday night for "inappropriate contact" with a player, after he nudged the player's head with his hand earlier Sunday in a 69-64 home win over Illinois Chicago.

Fennelly, 69, will sit out Wednesday night's game at Northern Iowa. Associate head coach Caroline McCombs will direct the team. The Cyclones are 5-0.

"We cannot tolerate inappropriate contact between a coach or staff member and a student-athlete in practice or in competition, whether intentional or not," Iowa State Athletic Director Jared Benko said in a statement. Benko said he met with Fennelly, who apologized to the player and regrets his actions.

Fennelly apologized in his own statement "to the student-athlete and her family, her teammates and all of Cyclone Nation for allowing my emotions to get the best of me during our game." He said he recognizes "there are no situations where it is appropriate to make contact with a student-athlete in that way," accepts responsibility and "will do better moving forward."

Fennelly said in October he plans to retire at the end of this season, his 32nd as head coach at Iowa State. He is 661-335 at the school, with 24 NCAA Tournament appearances and 26 postseason appearances.