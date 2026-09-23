Woman, 10-year-old boy die during school trip to Iowa state park

Authorities are investigating after a woman and child died during a school trip to an Iowa state park on Tuesday.

The Johnson County, Iowa, Sheriff's Office says it responded at 12:10 p.m. to a report of people in the water near the Coralville Reservoir spillway at Lake Macbride State Park.

About 30 minutes later, first responders recovered a woman from the water, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 24-year-old Hannah Jorgensen, of Tiffin, Iowa.

Crews continued to search for the missing child into the evening, but suspended recovery efforts overnight. First responders found the 10-year-old boy in the water early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. The child was identified as Ahmed Osman, of Iowa City, Iowa.

The Iowa City Community School District said the incident happened during a Borlaug Elementary fifth-grade School of the Wild field trip to the Macbride Nature Recreation Area.