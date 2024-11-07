3 Twin Cities men killed in Iowa crash; driver was shot before collision, officials say

EARLVILLE, Iowa — Three Twin Cities area men died in a fiery crash in eastern Iowa in October, and officials believe the driver of the vehicle was shot before the collision.

The driver was identified as 50-year-old Tijuan White. Tyrese Johnson, 21, and Augustine Monboe, 38, were the two passengers. White and Monboe were from Robbinsdale, while Johnson lived in Minneapolis, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

The crash happened on Oct. 13 on Highway 20 in Delaware County. White was driving east, but crossed the median into the westbound lanes for roughly a mile before colliding with a semi, officials said. The two vehicles were engulfed in flames.

Authorities say White was shot before crashing into the semi, and they believe the shot came from inside the vehicle. White's manner of death has not been determined because of the fire damage to the car.

The 62-year-old driver of the semi sustained minor injuries.