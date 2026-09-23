He carried a fatal crash for 40 years. Now he helps other veterans heal.

The Invisible Wounds Project, located in Forest Lake, Minnesota, is dedicated to supporting the mental health and wellness of military, veterans and first responders. And a special car show and concert is happening this weekend to benefit that work.

Raymond VinZant is a veteran who lives for woodworking.

"It takes time, and you got to fill all the defects, and you got to find those places that are bad and you got to make them better," VinZant said.

Like woodworking, healing also takes patience. And sometimes, others can't see what needs healing.

"I struggled for many years," VinZant said.

He spent years reliving the moment that changed his life.

"Many years ago, I was driving down the street at night and a woman stepped out in front of my car and I killed her. And 40 years I had to live with it," he said. "And there's nothing in your mind that you could imagine going through that and then having to see it everyday because you don't forget it. You see it all the time. When I first did it, I wanted to take my life."

VinZant says people stepped in to help. Now, he's helping others heal, too.

Raymond VinZant WCCO

"I spent most of my life trying to help others, trying to give back for what I did," he said. "And this place when I found it, and I found Amber [West], when I first came in there Amber goes, 'Do you play cribbage?' And I said, 'Of course I play cribbage,'" VinZant said.

West is the project's support center director.

"When I started at Invisible Wounds Project, I had recently lost two family members to suicide, as well as other friends and family. And it was important to me to help people realize that they're not alone, that there's people that care," West said. "We're going to celebrate your successes, we're going to help you get through the pain, and we're never going to let go of your hand during that time."

"I can go into Amber's office, sit down, talk to her and she'll listen. She'll stop whatever she's doing and just listen," VinZant said. "So when I'm having trouble, I've got people here that I can talk to, and I'm unafraid to talk to them because they're so accepting of who I am and what I've done and all the things that happened in my life."

The Invisible Wounds Project, based in Forest Lake, works to support the mental health and wellness of military members, veterans and first responders. The nonprofit opened its Forest Lake support center in 2024, offering woodworking, art and other hands-on activities alongside direct access to therapists.

This weekend, the project is holding its Car Show and Concert for a Cause to raise money for that work. The car show is free and runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Running Aces Casino in Columbus, Minnesota. Chris Janson, Ryan Sullivan and Hitchville are performing at the concert Saturday night. General admission tickets are $50, and all proceeds benefit the Invisible Wounds Project.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.