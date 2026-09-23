Inmate at Stearns County Jail dies after medical emergency, sheriff's office says

Authorities are investigating after a 34-year-old man was found unresponsive and died in his cell at the Stearns County Jail in St. Cloud, Minnesota earlier this month.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Isiah Oluwasheun Ero-Phillips was arrested around 9 a.m. Sept. 11 on suspicion of felony domestic assault. At the time, Ero-Phillips was heavily intoxicated, authorities say.

Jail staff were conducting well-being checks on inmates around 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 12 when they found Ero-Phillips "having a medical emergency in his cell," according to the sheriff's office.

Staff noticed Ero-Phillips was unresponsive and began providing medical aid. He was later pronounced dead by ambulance staff.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.