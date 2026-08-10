Inmate dies in St. Louis County Jail after medical emergency, sheriff says

An inmate at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth, Minnesota, died early Saturday morning after a medical emergency, officials say.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, correctional officers were called to the jail around 1 a.m. They started CPR and used an AED while providing medical care, authorities say.

The inmate did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.