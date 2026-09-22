Injured rookie Olivia Miles will not play against Fever as Lynx try to clinch WNBA's top seed

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles will not play Tuesday night against Indiana because of a left calf injury.

She was downgraded from questionable to out after coach Cheryl Reeve did her pregame news conference. The Lynx can clinch the WNBA's top seed with a victory over the Fever.

Miles broke Caitlin Clark's WNBA season record for points by a rookie Sunday. She had been tied with Clark at 769 points before scoring 21. She leads the Lynx with 19.8 points and 6.0 assists per game, while averaging 4.7 rebounds for the team with the league's top record.