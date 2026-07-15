Minnesota health department touts new resources for identifying infant abuse

Minnesota health officials are raising awareness about new ways to spot signs of infant physical abuse.

A state law passed last year directed the state Department of Health to create materials on "recognizing the signs of physical abuse in infants and how to report suspected physical abuse of infants" and make them available online.

In addition to the webpage, MDH created a fact sheet and social media toolkit to raise awareness of the issue.

"Ensuring that parents and caregivers recognize the red flags for serious injury in babies is a vital step in protecting our most vulnerable Minnesotans," Dr. Robsan Tura, assistant commissioner for the MDH Health Improvement Bureau, said. "By providing clear, accessible information during the first months of life, we are giving families and caregivers the tools they need to act quickly, trust their instincts and seek help before a situation becomes a tragedy."

MDH said signs to watch for include bruises, scratches, bites or other marks on the skin, as well as mouth or facial injuries and symptoms of abusive head trauma.

If you suspect a child has been abused, the health department says to seek medical care immediately and write down what you notice.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.