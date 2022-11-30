Watch CBS News
Icy ramp stalls drivers in St. Paul, but MnDOT, Samaritans get traffic moving again

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Tuesday's snowfall caused lingering issues on Minnesota roads Wednesday morning, including an icy ramp in St. Paul that thwarted drivers.

During the morning commute Wednesday, traffic was completely stopped on the ramp from Interstate 35E south to Highway 52 south. The ice-coated ramp proved too tall a task for morning commuters.

Minnesota Department of Transportation crews arrived to plow and salt the ramp, and both crew members and commuters helped to push other vehicles up the ramp and clear the clot.

icy-ramp-st-paul-moment.jpg
MnDOT

As of 7 a.m., traffic was moving on the ramp, albeit at a timid pace.

November 30, 2022

