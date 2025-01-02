Ice Castles to open at Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Friday

Cybertruck explodes outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas, and more headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — After a warm December, Ice Castles will open at the state fairgrounds on Friday, giving Minnesotans a chance to finally embrace the cold.

Last year, the Ice Castles were in Maple Grove, but record warmth prompted organizers to close the attraction after just eight days.

Ice artisans have been working to prepare sculptures, snow caverns and a new "ice river," organizers say.

Guests can also enjoy a state fair staple — the pronto pup — along with cocktails at the ice bar.

"The natural beauty of the fairgrounds' tree-lined landscapes combines perfectly with the wonder of our frozen creations, creating a truly magical destination to experience," organizers said.

The fairgrounds won't be the only place to enjoy icy creations. Construction is underway at the Ice Palace in Delano, which will officially open on Jan. 25. The palace, which boasts tunnels and ice slides, is more than 90,000 square feet in size. It will feature fire dancers, ice princesses along with food and beverages.

Most days in December saw above-average warmth, but Minnesota is about to be hit with a blast of arctic air. High temperatures are expected to drop into the teens by the end of the week, and plummet to subzero temperatures next week.