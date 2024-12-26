2024 will likely be Twin Cities' warmest year on record

MINNEAPOLIS — 2024 will likely go down as the warmest year on record in the Twin Cities.

The current annual average temperature is 50.7 degrees — just shy of the record 50.8 average set in 2012 and 1931.

As of Thursday, December's monthly average is at 22.5 degrees. If that climbs to 23.1, 2024 will tie 2012 and 1931. If the average reaches 24.3, the year will claim the record with a yearly average of 50.9.

If the current forecast for the last six days of December verifies, it would give the metro a monthly average of 24.8 and a yearly average of 50.9. Thirteen of December's first 25 days saw above average temperatures, and seven of those 13 saw a double-digit deviation.

This year saw two months set their highest recorded average in the Twin Cities — February and September. The graph below shows each month's departure from the average (excluding December).

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2024 is "almost certain" to be Earth's warmest year on record. From January through November, every continent but Asia had its warmest year-to-date on record, NOAA said. Asia had its second warmest.

According to NOAA, the 10 warmest years on record have all occurred in the last decade.

Earlier this year, the United Nations warned that the world is falling "miles short" of emissions goals to curb climate change. U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell said continuing at current emissions rates would "guarantee a human and economic trainwreck for every country, without exception."