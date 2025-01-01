Colder air arrives with new year in Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 1, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 1, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 1, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — The new year will bring colder air to Minnesota, with highs in the Twin Cities barely breaking 20 degrees.

This influx of cold air will be minor compared to what will arrive next week, but it will drop highs to the teens by week's end.

Some sun breaks are possible Wednesday, but there's a better chance of sunshine to finish the week.

Snow is possible over the weekend, though nothing significant is expected.

By next week, we could be seeing subzero temperatures.

WCCO