Watch CBS News
Weather

Colder air arrives with new year in Minnesota

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 1, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 1, 2025 02:56

MINNEAPOLIS — The new year will bring colder air to Minnesota, with highs in the Twin Cities barely breaking 20 degrees.

This influx of cold air will be minor compared to what will arrive next week, but it will drop highs to the teens by week's end.

Some sun breaks are possible Wednesday, but there's a better chance of sunshine to finish the week.

Snow is possible over the weekend, though nothing significant is expected.

By next week, we could be seeing subzero temperatures.

a4dc92544f60771c35fde63720370014.jpg
WCCO
Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.