Bicyclist fighting for his life after crash with SUV in Hutchinson, state patrol says

A southeastern Minnesota man is fighting for his life after he was hit by an SUV while bicycling Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 7 and School Road in Hutchinson, about 60 miles west of Minneapolis.

The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old Brownton woman, struck the man while she was turning eastbound onto the highway, the state patrol says.

The bicyclist, 61-year-old Mark Francis Pedretti, of Wanamingo, suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

The SUV driver wasn't hurt, says the state patrol, and alcohol didn't play a role in the crash, which is still under investigation.