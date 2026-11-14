Hunter rescued after falling from tree stand in northern Minnesota

A man is in critical condition after falling from a tree stand while hunting in northern Minnesota, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says they were called around 8 p.m. Friday after a hunter failed to check in with his family.

According to the sheriff's office, the hunter was located around 10 p.m. by a Rescue Squad drone in a heavily wooded area.

According to deputies, the hunter was semi-conscious and severely hypothermic by the time they reached him. He also had visible injuries to his abdomen. Officials were able to determine the man fell from a tree stand about 12 feet above the ground. They believe the hunter had been on the ground for hours before being located.

Deputies provided him with first aid and worked to keep him warm while waiting for medics. Officials say an extensive rescue effort took place to extract the hunter from the woods.

The hunter was taken to a hospital in Duluth.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted with the search.