Humidity increases on Friday in Minnesota before heat arrives

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from Aug. 23, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from Aug. 23, 2024 02:40

MINNEAPOLIS — Humidity is on the rise Friday, with things expected to heat up for the first weekend of the Minnesota State Fair. 

There will be a small chance of an isolated shower in the Twin Cities in the mid-morning hours. Temperatures are expected to rise to 80 degrees. 

On Saturday, it will be noticeably warmer as dew points increase. Sunny conditions are expected. 

snapshot-2024-08-23t061012-996.jpg
WCCO

Then, both Sunday and Monday are expected to rise to 90 degrees or close to it, accompanied by very humid conditions. That means the fair will be a bit sweaty. 

Next week, models are picking up on a few chances for rain and storms, but the forecast could change by Monday, so WCCO's NEXT Weather team is keeping an eye on that. As of now, temperatures are looking like they will drop by Thursday with a storm chance. 

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

