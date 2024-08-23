Humidity increases on Friday in Minnesota before heat arrives

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from Aug. 23, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from Aug. 23, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from Aug. 23, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Humidity is on the rise Friday, with things expected to heat up for the first weekend of the Minnesota State Fair.

There will be a small chance of an isolated shower in the Twin Cities in the mid-morning hours. Temperatures are expected to rise to 80 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be noticeably warmer as dew points increase. Sunny conditions are expected.

WCCO

Then, both Sunday and Monday are expected to rise to 90 degrees or close to it, accompanied by very humid conditions. That means the fair will be a bit sweaty.

Next week, models are picking up on a few chances for rain and storms, but the forecast could change by Monday, so WCCO's NEXT Weather team is keeping an eye on that. As of now, temperatures are looking like they will drop by Thursday with a storm chance.