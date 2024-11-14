How to watch the Vikings-Titans game (and WCCO's pregame coverage)

Will Vikings' win streak continue with Sam Darnold against the Tennessee Titans?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings are aiming for a season sweep of the AFC South when they take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

You can watch the game exclusively on WCCO, with plenty of pregame coverage starting at 10:30 a.m. with Mike Max, Ren Clayton and Marielle Mohs.

How to watch WCCO's pregame coverage

When: Sunday, Nov. 17, starting at 10:30 a.m. CST

How to watch: On CBS News Minnesota via Pluto TV or the CBS News app, or on the WCCO YouTube page

How to watch Vikings-Titans

When: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. CST

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville

How to watch: Only on WCCO-TV

After defense-led wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota will look to get its offense back on track in Tennessee. It may be a hard row to hoe, though, with the Titans' defense ranking first in yards allowed.

The Vikings haven't struggled to get yards recently — they've surpassed 400 on offense in each of their last two games. Points have been a different story. Against the Jaguars, they didn't manage a single touchdown, instead relying on new kicker John Parker Romo for all 12 of their points. Against the Colts, the offense scored 21 points, but all of them came in the second half.

Despite not allowing teams to move the ball much, the Titans' defense is ranked 29th in points allowed, so Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson and the rest should be able to score if they can avoid the turnovers plaguing them lately.

The Vikings need to keep winning to stay alive in the ultracompetitive NFC North. The division-leading Detroit Lions sit at 8-1, with a tiebreaking win over the Vikings in hand. The Green Bay Packers aren't far behind at 6-3. Minnesota currently holds a wild card spot, but even that race looks tight in the NFC.

Kickoff is at noon Sunday in Nashville.