How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts game for NFL Week 7

The Minnesota Vikings will look to remain unbeaten when they take on the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon.

The NFC North-leading Vikings (5-0) are returning from their bye week, while the Colts are coming off a 26-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Minnesota's defense, led by coordinator Brian Flores, has 15 sacks, six interceptions and has allowed opponents only six touchdowns through their first five games, according to league statistics. Edge rusher Dallas turner leads the team in sacks with 5.5.

The Vikings' offense has been inconsistent, scoring nine touchdowns in five games. They took a small step in the right direction in their Week 5 victory over the New Orleans Saints, scoring 23 points, including two touchdowns.

The Colts on Monday fired general manager Chris Ballard following the team's 2-4 start. Ballard gave former Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones a fresh start in 2025. Jones, at the time, beat QB Anthony Richardson for the starting job.

"Our experience with him was nothing but positive, and so to me he's got a little bit more insight instead of some other guys as far as what we do," Flores said about Jones.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's game between the Vikings and Colts and pregame coverage with WCCO's sports team.

How can you watch the Vikings vs. the Colts on cable?

The game will be aired on WCCO-TV. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, and the WCCO Minnesota Vikings Pregame Show airs from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Watch the pregame show on air or in the attached video player.

Where can you stream the Vikings vs. the Colts?

Sunday's Vikings-Colts matchup will be streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+.

Who is favored to win between the Vikings and Colts?

The Vikings are 6.5-point favorites to win in Week 7, according to CBS Sports.

When did the Vikings and Colts last meet?

Minnesota and Indianapolis last squared off in the last week of the 2024 Regular Season, with the Vikings taking down the Colts 21-13.

Who leads the all-time series between the Vikings and Colts?

The Colts lead the all-time series against the Vikings 17-9-1, according to Pro Football Reference.

What's left on the Vikings' and Colts' 2026 schedules?

Here is the rest of Minnesota's 2026 schedule:

Week 8: Vikings @ Detroit Lions, Nov. 1 at 12 p.m.

Week 9: Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov. 9 at 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 10: Vikings @ Green Bay Packers, Nov. 15 at 12 p.m.

Week 11: Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 22 at 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football in Mexico City)

Week 12: Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 29 at 12 p.m.

Week 13: Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers, Dec. 6 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 14: Vikings @ New England Patriots, Dec. 10 at 7:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, Dec. 20 at 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: Vikings vs. Washington Commanders, Dec. 27, time TBD

Week 17: Vikings @ New York Jets, Jan. 3, 2027, at 12 p.m.

Week 18: Vikings vs. Chicago Bears, Jan. 10, 2027, time TBD

Here's what lies ahead for Indianapolis for the rest of the 2026 season:

Week 8: Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov. 1 at 12 p.m.

Week 9: Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m.

Week 10: Colts vs. Miami Dolphins, Nov. 15 at 12 p.m.

Week 11: Colts @ Houston Texans, Nov. 19 at 7:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12: Colts vs. New York Giants, Nov. 29 at 12 p.m.

Week 13: Bye week

Week 14: Colts @ Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 13 at 12 p.m.

Week 15: Colts @ Tennessee Titans, Dec. 20 at 12 p.m.

Week 16: Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 27, time TBD

Week 17: Colts @ Cleveland Browns, Jan. 3, 2027, 12 p.m.

Week 18: Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Jan. 10, 2027, time TBD