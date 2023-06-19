Watch CBS News
How to watch: Ceremony for 5 young women killed in south Minneapolis crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Five young women killed in a crash in south Minneapolis last week will be memorialized and laid to rest Monday afternoon.

Sabiriin Ali (17), Sahra Gesaade (20), Salma Abdikadir (20), Sagal Hersi (19) and Siham Adam (17) were in a vehicle going through the intersection of Lake Street and Second Avenue Friday night when a speeding driver slammed into them. All five were killed. Minneapolis police have not named the suspect driver, who they said may have been impaired and was taken into custody after trying to flee the crash on foot.

The Dar Al Farooq Center in Bloomington is expecting more than 1,000 people to attend an open prayer for the community at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Following that, the five victims will be buried at the Garden of Eden Islamic Center in Burnsville.

How to watch the ceremony

  • What: Community memorializes five friends killed in crash
  • Date: June 19, 2023
  • Time: 1:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: Dar Al Farooq Center in Bloomington
  • Watch: Live on CBS News Minnesota on Pluto TV or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

