Watch CBS News
Local News

Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Aug. 15, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Aug. 15, 2022 01:37

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.

Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."

The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 3:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.