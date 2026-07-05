Residents displaced, 2 pets killed in overnight Hopkins duplex fire

Officials say two pets died in a house fire late Saturday night in the western Twin Cities metro.

The Hopkins Fire Department responded to reports of a possible structure fire on the 300 block of Jackson Avenue North at approximately 11:49 p.m.

On arrival, firefighters found an active fire on the front side of a duplex. With help from several other area fire departments, crews were able to quickly bring the flames under control and prevent them from spreading further throughout the residence.

Fire officials say occupants from both units were able to safely evacuate from the building before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported; however, two family pets were unable to escape and died as a result of the fire.

The American Red Cross offered assistance to families displaced from their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.