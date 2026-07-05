Watch CBS News
Local News

Residents displaced, 2 pets killed in overnight Hopkins duplex fire

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Officials say two pets died in a house fire late Saturday night in the western Twin Cities metro.

The Hopkins Fire Department responded to reports of a possible structure fire on the 300 block of Jackson Avenue North at approximately 11:49 p.m.

On arrival, firefighters found an active fire on the front side of a duplex. With help from several other area fire departments, crews were able to quickly bring the flames under control and prevent them from spreading further throughout the residence.

Fire officials say occupants from both units were able to safely evacuate from the building before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported; however, two family pets were unable to escape and died as a result of the fire.

The American Red Cross offered assistance to families displaced from their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue