Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 5 things you need to know before seeing her Minneapolis show

MINNEAPOLIS -- Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated Eras tour is coming to Minneapolis on Friday and Saturday. More than 120,000 people are expected to attend the show at U.S. Bank Stadium, which has been sold out for months.

If you are one of the lucky ones who snagged a ticket -- here are five things you should know before attending the show:

U.S. Bank Stadium has a clear bag policy

Only bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" will be permitted into the stadium. Small clutch bags that are 4.5" x 6.5" with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

For additional details on the bag policy, visit U.S. Bank Stadium's website.

Cash is not accepted

U.S. Bank Stadium is a fully cashless venue. Only credit, debit, or contactless pay options are accepted.

For additional details, visit U.S. Bank Stadium's website.

No outside food or drink is permitted

For a list of other prohibited items, visit U.S. Bank Stadium's website.

Plan ahead for parking and transportation

Between the Taylor Swift concerts and Twin Cities PRIDE, it will be a busy weekend on the roadways.

Did you know that some parking ramps allow you to make a reservation ahead of time? For a list of ramps and how you can reserve, check out "General Event Parking" here.

Metro Transit announced they are extending their services for the weekend with some buses and light rails exiting downtown Minneapolis past 1 a.m.

Check out Metro Transit's full event schedule here.

Prohibited items

While fans are known to have fun with their concert attire, no clothing, costume, or personal effects may impede the view of others.

Also no chains, lights, batteries, or spurs are allowed for costumes. For a list of other prohibited items, visit US Bank Stadium's website.

Note: The above video is from June 20, 2023