Taylor Swift fans may have issues buying tickets due to "historic" demand, Ticketmaster says

MINNEAPOLIS -- Having trouble snagging those Taylor Swift concert tickets? You're not alone.

The presale for Taylor Swift's highly anticipated "Eras" tour, which is making a stop in Minneapolis in June, began Tuesday.

Infuriated fans report the ticketing website appeared to crash or freeze during purchase. Customers turned to Twitter to complain about Ticketmaster not loading or allowing them to access tickets, despite having a pre-sale code for verified fans.

Ticketmaster called the ticket demand "historic" and says the presale event is rescheduled to Wednesday at 2 p.m.

To provide a smooth experience for cardholders and address the historic demand for tickets, Capital One Cardholder Presale has been rescheduled to Wednesday, 11/16 at 2pm local venue time for all shows. Rescheduling will not impact ticket availability for Capital One cardholders. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 15, 2022

The tour will stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on June 24, 2023, with openers Girl in Red and Owenn.

Swift hasn't played in Minneapolis since 2018, when she brought her Reputation tour to U.S. Bank Stadium.