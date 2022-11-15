Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift fans may have issues buying tickets due to "historic" demand, Ticketmaster says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Taylor Swift announces 2nd MPLS concert
Taylor Swift announces 2nd MPLS concert 00:33

MINNEAPOLIS -- Having trouble snagging those Taylor Swift concert tickets? You're not alone. 

The presale for Taylor Swift's highly anticipated "Eras" tour, which is making a stop in Minneapolis in June, began Tuesday.

Infuriated fans report the ticketing website appeared to crash or freeze during purchase. Customers turned to Twitter to complain about Ticketmaster not loading or allowing them to access tickets, despite having a pre-sale code for verified fans.

Ticketmaster called the ticket demand "historic" and says the presale event is rescheduled to Wednesday at 2 p.m. 

The tour will stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on June 24, 2023, with openers Girl in Red and Owenn.

Swift hasn't played in Minneapolis since 2018, when she brought her Reputation tour to U.S. Bank Stadium.

November 15, 2022

