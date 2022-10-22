Watch CBS News
Local News

Homes evacuated due to large grass fire off I-94 in Douglas County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 22, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 22, 2022 01:25

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Multiple homes Saturday afternoon were evacuated as the result of a large grass fire in a ditch along Interstate 94.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a fire at mile marker 91 on I-94 around 1:20 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to tall grass and cattails south of the highway along County Road 7 Northwest and Pheasant Drive Northwest.

Two aircraft from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were called in to assist fire crews on the ground.

It took multiple fire departments several hours to contain the fire, the DCSO says.

No buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 6:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.