Hmong, Lao veterans who assisted U.S. in Vietnam War officially recognized by Minnesota

They were forgotten fighters. Now, 50-years later, a group of Hmong and Lao Minnesota veterans is finally being recognized by the state .

They were part of a special guerrilla unit that helped U.S. service members in the Vietnam War. Some were just 12 years old when they took up arms.

Senator Susan Pha helped lead the charge that created Minnesota's new state recognition and benefits.

"Sen. Foung Hawj, I, Sen. Tou Xiong, along with our House members, we had to educate a lot of our legislators so they understood the history of our Hmong veterans and our SGU veterans and what that meant to the United States with the Vietnam War," Pha said.

Pha educated other lawmakers about how Hmong and Lao men and women aided the U.S. government during the Vietnam war.

"When the U.S. bombed Hanoi and when planes shot down, then they teach the pilot to turn the airplane to Lao territory. That's when we got the order to rescue the pilot either dead or alive," Vang, the SGU Veteran President, said.

"There is no monetary benefit, there is no medical, there is a mental health clinic that is attached to it, but there is burial honor," said Hawj.

Hawj's father is among the veterans being recognized. Although this is a happy occasion, lawmakers in Minnesota say there is still work to be done.

"We still need to recognize our veterans throughout the United States because other states have not recognized them and not just that, there are still more benefits that they need that is not fully recognized right now," said Pha.

Hmong and Lao veterans can now receive veteran designation on their drivers license and ID cards, veteran preference in public employment hiring, burial privileges and permanent grave markers in state veteran cemeteries.