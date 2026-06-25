Highway 62 in Edina closes this weekend for Rosland Park bridge removal

Highway 62 will be closed in both directions between Highway 100 and Interstate 35W in Edina this weekend to allow crews to remove the existing Rosland Park pedestrian bridge.

During the closure, through traffic will be blocked in both directions, though eastbound Highway 62 on-ramps from France Avenue east to Interstate 35W will remain open, the city said. The closure is scheduled from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Motorists should expect detours using Highway 100, Interstate 494 and Interstate 35W – a detour map is available here.

The replacement project began June 23, and the city said a new bridge is expected to open in early summer 2027. The replacement will include ramps on both the north and south sides of Highway 62 to meet current accessibility standards, improving access for people with mobility challenges and others traveling to and from Rosland Park, the city said.

The new bridge will also be built with greater clearance above the highway to help prevent vehicle strikes, such as those that occurred in 2022, the city said.