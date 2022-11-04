Highland Park High School holds mock election for students

St. Paul, Minn. – Highland Park High School students got the chance to fill out their own ballot Friday as part of a statewide effort to get kids familiar with the voting process.

Every two years, the YMCA partners with the Minnesota Secretary of State's office to run Students Voting, the statewide mock election for K-12 schools. The program is designed to help K-12 students learn about the importance of elections and making their voices heard in democracy.

Amy Anderson is the executive director of the YMCA Center for Youth Voice.

Schools that sign up for the program receive all necessary materials to host their own mock election, including ballot boxes, privacy screens, and "I've Voted" stickers. Participating schools are encouraged to set up "polling places" in their buildings where every student can participate in the election.

"There is strong research that confirms that mock elections are not just a fun thing to do, but something that actually helps to really build habits of democracy and voting," said Amy. "If you give young people the chance to practice [voting], they are up to 8 times more likely to go the first time that they are legally able to when they turn 18 and cast their ballot."

Students at Highland Park High School got to fill out their own ballot as part of the program. Students went into the library to cast their ballots in privacy. Upon submitting their ballot, they received an "I've Voted" sticker.

A student fills out her ballot behind a privacy screen.

Students voted for their choice of gubernatorial candidate, as well as for other state offices such as Secretary of State and Senator.

Amy helps a student register to submit her ballot.

Amy said that the results of the mock election are submitted to an online portal through the YMCA. The results are then used in social studies classes at each school. Students will learn about how voting patterns change between demographics, how voters choose their candidates, and how the electoral process works across the country.

Kari Rise, a geography teacher for students in grades 10-12 at Highland Park High School, said she sees the effects of programs like these in her classroom.

"I am encouraged every day by the tone and character of my students. They're able to discuss very complicated issues in a very diplomatic, polite, and empathetic way."

Students at Highland Park High School line up to receive their ballots.

The YMCA will support more than 300 schools across the state in hosting mock elections like these. Amy estimates that over 150,000 student ballots will be cast statewide.

Students used these sample ballots to choose their preferred candidates for Governor, Secretary of State, and other public offices.

"Being able to run the mock election, to see the buzz with the kids, and see that they hadn't been tainted by some of the negativity surrounding these activities, to see that they were really excited to participate in democracy… that is a cool thing," said Amy. "It's pretty cool to think that we're inspiring the next generation to vote."