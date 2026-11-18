The Hibbing Police Department in northern Minnesota said Wednesday morning it is "an assisting agency" in a shooting involving a deputy.

The department did not provide details about the shooting, including who was shot or the extent of their injuries. Hibbing is in St. Louis County, but the department did not say if the deputy belonged to that sheriff's office.

A stretch of 31st Street East from Highway 169 to 14th Avenue East will be closed while the shooting is investigated, police said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it was "investigating a use-of-force incident" in Hibbing and would release more information at a later time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for updates.