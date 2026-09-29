Deputies rescue 2 hunters from forest south of Hibbing, sheriff says

Two hunters lost in a northeastern Minnesota forest were rescued Monday night with the help of ATV-riding deputies and a drone.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old Hibbing woman and 40-year-old Duluth man were reported missing around 6:40 p.m. in a forest south of Hibbing.

St. Louis Co. Sheriff's Office

Deputies soon spotted the hunters via drone about a half-mile off a roadway, but they could only ride their ATVs up until about a quarter-mile away from the pair before dismounting and hiking the rest of the way, the sheriff says.

The hunters were found unharmed, and the sheriff says no deputies were hurt in the rescue effort.

Hibbing is about 75 miles northwest of Duluth, and around 200 miles north of Minneapolis.