Heroics playout in the Boundary Waters as members get ready to evacuate

Under the threat of at least 15 burning fires in and around the Boundary Waters, local authorities are closing roads. As smoke filled the air over the area this week, heroics played out on the water.

"They hit go mode and went for it and made it happen," said Bria Schurke.

Schurke is talking about her husband and other tow boat operators near Ely.

Reaching friends and strangers in the water, fleeing from campsites that went up in flames.

"I really believe that lives were saved," said Schurke.

Schurke is part of the Ely Community Response, a group that came together to help neighbors around Ely as wildfires took over more than sixty thousand acres in Northern Minnesota.

"We are trying to connect people with needs with the outpouring of people wanting to help fill some sort of need," said Emily Rose, with Ely Community Response.

In the city limits, that need was defined by smoke and hazardous air on Thursday.

Matt Jay runs a company that checks air quality inside homes. As he takes his equipment outside, the numbers spike. Above 400 is considered dangerous to breathe.

"It went from beautiful, absolutely beautiful Minnesota summer weather to being encased in smoke," said Jay.

He was on vacation in Ely when aircraft responded to a fire that popped up across Burntside Lake this week.

Smoke from larger fires prompted the response group to gather N95 masks and DIY air filters.

But for some, the destruction that fire can bring is the main concern.

"I am facing the actual possibility of losing my cabin," said Andrew Burras.

Burras is preparing to leave his home behind.

Waiting for a call from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office – keeping a close eye.

The emergency management coordinator says so far, St. Louis County deputies have asked fewer than 100 people to evacuate

Schurke, her husband and their toddler among them.

"This is unprecedented. I don't actually have any memory of wildfires or smoke in our community growing up or in my 20s and 30s," said Schurke.