Hennepin County Sheriff's Office SUV damaged in vehicle chase; 4 arrested

Four teenagers are in custody after a vehicle pursuit in Minneapolis early Friday that resulted in a Hennepin County Sheriff's Office SUV being damaged, according to police.

Officers responded around 2:03 a.m. to the 4600 block of Minnehaha Avenue for a report of several people breaking vehicle windows. Shortly after arriving in the area, police said they saw a vehicle "exhibiting flagrantly reckless driving," including traveling at a high speed, running red lights and driving into oncoming traffic.

The officers, believing the vehicle may be linked to the broken windows, then chased it. According to police, the sheriff's office SUV collided with the vehicle near 26th Avenue South and East Ninth Street. The county agency said the deputy driving the law enforcement vehicle was treated at the scene and is expected to be okay.

The front end of a Hennepin County Sheriff's Office SUV is damaged on Sept. 4, 2026, after it collided with a vehicle officials said was stolen during a chase. WCCO

The squad car was towed from the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Police said an 18-year-old man, two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot following the crash.

During the foot chase, an officer attempted to use a Taser on the 15-year-old boy, according to officials. He was taken to the hospital and has since been discharged and lodged at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center, where the other two boys were being held Friday morning.

Officials said the man was taken to the Hennepin County Jail.

Investigators found a firearm, a replica firearm, masks, suspected narcotics, "window-breaking tools," flashlights and screwdrivers when searching the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, police said.

Police are working to learn how many damaged vehicle reports may be linked to the four teens.