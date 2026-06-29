Hennepin County animal lover strengthening sheriff's office by donating dogs

There is a new solution to a problem that's been dogging the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. They've been short on K-9s because of budget issues, but that's no longer the case.

They got a donation unlike any other.

Iggy and Will are two active K-9s at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Ethan Weinzieri explains just some of the work the dogs do.

"Taking narcotics off the streets that would otherwise get in the hands of children. They're also trained in evidence search. They're utilized in tracking vulnerable children and people," Weinzieri said.

And now, the sheriff's office has two more of them thanks to longtime Hennepin County citizen Lisa Paulson.

"I live in Golden Valley," Paulson said.

She's an animal lover.

"They're so really unquestioning in their bondage to you and their relationship with you," Paulson said.

When she heard from a deputy that a tight budget was squeezing the K-9 unit, she said, "Well, what would that cost? And he told me. I said, 'Well, I think I can make that happen.' And he's just like, 'Oh, wow.'"

She's donated three total, which is around a $50,000 investment.

Iggy and Will are her latest gifts. Their officers are undercover but they couldn't hide their praise.

"She's come down to our office and when I know she's not feeling well, and she comes down there to see how we're doing, and check on the dogs and she really cares," one of the officers said.

Paulson is a three-time cancer warrior and a domestic violence survivor. She said the sheriff's office helped her when she was going through the abuse.

And now, Paulson is helping the sheriff's office.

Iggy will stop at nothing. Some of his gets include:

200+ Pounds of Meth

35+ Pounds of Fentanyl

Mass Cocaine Yields

Multiple Guns

Iggy and his partner made the biggest of the year in 2025.

"Having dealt with cancer and such, if I could make people laugh during the day or smile, or if I an educate them, provide a service, I feel good about that day. And the dogs definitely make me feel good about that," Paulson said.

Iggy's officer says she is "just a special person."

It costs about $20,000 each to train the dogs.

Lisa plans to donate as long as she can.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.