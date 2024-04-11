Suspect in southern Minnesota dog's killing has history of leaving threatening notes for dog owners, warrants say

SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Police in southern Minnesotan have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a family's beloved pet dog.

On March 30, Preston Fleischer's dog, Lily, was shot while sunbathing on the second-story deck of his home in South Bend Township near Mankato. He told WCCO his sons were feet away when it happened.

"I get a call from my youngest son screaming, 'Daddy, Lily's been hit. She's shot. She's bleeding,'" said Fleischer. "She was definitely like a family member. You can't describe the kind of love that you had for her and how devastating it is to lose her like this."

A couple of weeks earlier, the family had received a profanity-laced note in their driveway that read in part, "If your dogs are out barking one more time, they are dead." They reported the note to the police.

Alyssa DeBill

Another family nearby reported receiving a note similar to the one the Fleischers did the same day. Two days later, their car was keyed, police say.

New search warrants filed Tuesday reveal one of Fleischer's neighbors submitted multiple complaints to law enforcement about loose and barking dogs. One of his neighbors at his prior residence in Mankato reported receiving a threatening note about their dog and that their vehicle was keyed.

The suspect also has a history of complaints with his employer, the United States Postal Service, regarding him leaving written messages at homes with dogs on his route, according to the warrant. Additionally, one of his coworkers spoke with police and said he had told them four months ago that he wanted to shoot his neighbor's dog because they were barking.

Police spoke with the suspect last week regarding the incident. He denied knowing anything about the shooting but allegedly admitted to leaving notes at multiple residences. When asked what kind of firearms he owns, police say he ended the interview with investigators.

One warrant says authorities conducted a search of his home on Monday and found multiple firearms.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says it is scheduling a necropsy of Lily to gain more knowledge of the size of the wound and bullet path. They also want to recover any bullets or fragments if possible.

WCCO does not typically identify suspects unless they are formally charged.

