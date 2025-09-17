Watch live: Hennepin County Attorney's Office announces new traffic stop policy

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Wednesday afternoon is announcing a "new non-public safety traffic stop policy."

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty will be joined by her Ramsey County counterpart John Choi, Valerie Castile and Nekima Levy Armstrong to discuss the policy.

Valerie Castile is the mother of Philando Castile, a Black man who was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in the Twin Cities in 2016.

Moriarty announced in August she will not run for reelection next year. She told WCCO she will focus on "creating enduring change in the system" during the final months of her administration.

