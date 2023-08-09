Ricky Cobb II's family meets with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Gov. Tim Walz meets with family of man killed by state trooper

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Relatives of a man killed by a state trooper say they had an "important meeting" with Minnesota's governor Wednesday.

Ricky Cobb II's mother, Nyra Fields-Miller, and others met with Tim Walz at the State Capitol for about 30 minutes. Afterwards, she did not wish to comment, but said the family remains focused on getting justice.

Previously, relatives called for the troopers to get fired. Those troopers stopped Cobb on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis last week because he didn't have his tail lights on, and they discovered he was wanted for violating an order for protection.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the troopers tried to remove Cobb from the car when he refused to get out. Trooper Ryan Londregan fired his gun, killing Cobb.

All three troopers are on standard administrative leave. The Hennepin County Attorney's office will consider any possible criminal charges.

The BCA's investigation into the shooting could take up to 60 days.

