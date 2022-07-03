Help sought finding 6-year-old Elle Ragin in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Law enforcement in Northfield is asking for the public's help in finding missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin.

Around noon on Saturday, police arrived at the 600 block of Maple Brook Court, where they found 39-year-old Lisa Wade, who had died by apparent suicide. The Rice County Sheriff's Office believes the woman, who is Ragin's mother, could have been involved in Ragin's disappearance.

Ragin is described by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as approximately 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 45 pounds. She has brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Rice County Sheriff's Office

Police are asking anyone who saw Ragin or Wade in the last two weeks call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477. Northfield police are not sure who Ragin could be with, but believe she is possibly in danger.

The Minnesota BCA is assisting with the investigation.

Mental health resources

If you are having thoughts of suicide, you can text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 741741 or call 1-800-273-8255.