Heat not stopping people from attending Chaska River City Days

The heat is here. This is adding extra logistics for summertime events like Chaska River City Days in Chaska, Minnesota.

"It's packed, there's a ton of people here, smiling faces, it's been a blast," said Maurissa Panning, the owner of Gray Duck Syrup Company.

In its 50th year, Chaska River City Days will go from a more tolerable temp to more of an extreme in the same weekend.

"We live in Minnesota, so I feel like the weather is the opening conversation regardless," said Panning.

Panning sells small batch cocktail mixes and simple syrups. She says Saturday's heat isn't stopping people from attending.

"The last couple of weeks, this has just become a way of life for us, I guess this year, but everyone's making the best of it," she told WCCO.

Festival organizers are well-aware this heat wave is here. Almost everyone is under a tent, six different fire departments are having what they call 'water fights', the Chaska Lions Club is giving out free waters and fans are placed throughout.

"I like it a little colder than hotter," said Hudson, who traveled from Victoria for the event.

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows shared the 'why' behind the wave.

"Just like our last heat wave, we have a high pressure heat dome in place," said Meadows. "With high pressure you have sinking air, it's kind of like a lot of air over one area, hence high pressure, that allows for a lot of heat to be in place."

When it comes to comparing this July to last, she said this July is has been hotter.

"We've had ten 90+ degree days," said Meadows.

When WCCO asked folks if they like summer or winter better, Callen from Mound said "summer!"

The Minnesota Department of Health encourages you to stay hydrated, cool and informed during the heat.

They have resources online explaining the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

Hennepin County, Ramsey County and Dakota County all offer interactive maps highlighting places to cool off during the day. The maps include pools, malls, libraries and community centers.

Anoka County also offers a place to cool down. Their regular business hours can be found here.