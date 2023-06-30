Health dept. reports 20% increase in abortions in Minnesota from beginning of 2022 to end

MINNEAPOLIS -- The number of abortions in Minnesota increased 20% from 2021 to 2022, according to a new report from the state's health department.

According to the data, there was also a significant rise in abortions performed in Minnesota on patients from out of state. For instance, the number of abortions performed here on patients from Texas was eight times higher than the figure reported in 2021 -- 150 versus 18.

Minnesota Department of Health

The report also showed an uptick in people coming from every neighboring state—Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota and North Dakota—seeking abortions in Minnesota last year. The number of abortions from patients in North Dakota increased more than 350%.

The data shows that in 2021, there were 10,138 abortions performed in Minnesota. The following year, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade protections, that figure jumped to over 12,000.

Abortion remains legal in Minnesota following Roe because of a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision, but the DFL-led legislature year moved quickly early this session to enshrine those protections in state statute with the PRO Act, establishing "fundamental right" to an abortion and reproductive health care, like fertility treatments and contraception. Lawmakers also repealed some abortion restrictions and passed a "shield law" designed to protect providers and patients from out-of-state seeking abortions in Minnesota.

In the months leading up to the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade last June, abortion rights supporters warned of the consequences of ending the constitutional right to abortion: clinics shuttering in states where abortion is outlawed, longer wait times at facilities in states where it remains legal, and women unable to terminate pregnancies prematurely despite growing health risks.

The Supreme Court's divided decision in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization left it up to the states to decide abortion policy, with the majority opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito declaring that the court returned the authority to regulate abortion "to the people and their elected representative."

Over the last 12 months, 13 states have enacted near-total bans on abortion, while at least a dozen more have approved new laws curtailing access. In one state, Wisconsin, abortion services are suspended due to uncertainty about the status of an abortion ban from 1849 that remained on the books after the Roe decision. Wisconsin's top officials are challenging the pre-Roe ban in court, arguing it should be unenforceable.

In North Dakota, the state's Supreme Court in March said the state constitution guarantees North Dakotans "the right to enjoy and defend life and the right to pursue and obtain safety, which necessarily includes a pregnant woman has a fundamental right to obtain an abortion to preserve her life or her health."

The North Dakota Supreme Court left untouched a lower court blocking enforcement of the state's trigger law barring abortion while court proceedings continue, though Gov. Doug Burgum has since signed a new, different law banning most abortions.

This story will be updated.