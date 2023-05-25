Hans Madave pleads not guilty to shooting death of Plymouth teen

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A man charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old Plymouth boy pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder on Thursday.

Hans Madave, 19, had been on the run for months following the fatal shooting of Yaseen Johnson on Nov. 14 before he turned himself in two months later

His alleged co-conspirator, Augustus Sirleaf, was charged a little over a week after the shooting.

According to charging documents, Sirleaf recruited Madave to rob two people during a shoe sale. They met the buyers at a parking lot and got into the back of their car. Johnson was in the passenger seat, while another man was in the driver's seat.

Johnson gave the suspects money for the shoes, but Sirleaf asked for one of the shoes back. When Johnson refused, Sirleaf allegedly took out a gun and shot him several times.

One other person, identified as "L.W." in the complaint, drove Madave and Sirleaf to and from the parking lot. He was arrested after the shooting but was released.

Madave's next scheduled court appearance is in November.